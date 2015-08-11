MOVES-Renaissance Capital promotes Harris to global research head

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 11 Investment banker Renaissance Capital promoted Michael Harris to global head of research.
Harris joined Renaissance in 2014 and was the head of its Turkish equity strategy. He earlier headed Bank of America Merrill Lynch's pan-Europe, the Middle East and Africa research team.
Moscow-based Renaissance appointed David Ferguson as deputy head of research. Ferguson has been with Renaissance for six years.
The company also hired Francois du Toit as an insurance analyst at its Johannesburg office. Toit joins from JP Morgan on Oct. 1. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.