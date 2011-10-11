UPDATE 1-Renaissance snubs Plato Learning, favours Permira's bid

(Follows alerts)
Oct 11 Education software provider Renaissance
Learning Inc said it continues to favour private equity
firm Permira Funds' buyout offer over Plato Learning's sweetened
$496 million bid.
Renaissance, which received a revised $455 million takeover
offer from Permira last month, said its board continues to
recommend shareholders accept Permira's offer.
On Monday, Renaissance said it had received a revised offer
from Plato, which valued Renaissance at $16.90 a share.
Renaissance had said it would give "proper consideration in due
course" to Plato's bid.
Renaissance said its board concluded that the revised
definitive proposal from Plato could not reasonably be expected
to lead to a superior proposal.
Terrance and Judith Paul, who founded Renaissance in 1986,
and members of their family own 69 percent of the company's
shares.
The family said they will not support an acquisition of
Renaissance by Plato, and have agreed to vote in favor of the
amended Permira offer.
Permira had first struck a deal to buy Wisconsin-based
Renaissance for $14.85 per share in August, but these plans were
upset when Plato stepped in with a higher offer of $15.50 a
share in September.
Shares of Renaissance Learning closed at $17.01 on Monday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)