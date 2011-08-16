UPDATE 2-Renaissance Learning to go private in $440 mln deal

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy announces recommended takeover by Delek
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
* Permira to pay $14.85 a share
* Says 69 pct shareholders agreed to vote in favor of deal (Adds details)
Aug 16 Renaissance Learning Inc , which makes education software for schools, said it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Permira in a $440 million transaction.
The $14.85 a share offer is 26 percent more than Renaissance Learning's closing on Monday on Nasdaq.
The Wisconsin-based company was founded in 1986 by Terrance and Judith Paul, who, along with affiliates, own 69 percent of the company and have agreed to vote in favor of the deal.
Europe-based Permira, which was founded in 1985 and advises funds with a total committed capital of about 20 billion euros, has investments in Freescale Semiconductor and fashion label Hugo Boss BOSG_p.DE
"This transaction enables Renaissance Learning to expand its impact in education in the U.S. and abroad," chairman Terrance Paul, said.
Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to the company for the deal.
Shares of the company, closed at $11.83 on Monday on Nasdaq. They were up 24 percent at $14.67 pre-market. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.