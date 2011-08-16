UPDATE 2-Renaissance Learning to go private in $440 mln deal

* Permira to pay $14.85 a share

* Says 69 pct shareholders agreed to vote in favor of deal (Adds details)

Aug 16 Renaissance Learning Inc , which makes education software for schools, said it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Permira in a $440 million transaction.

The $14.85 a share offer is 26 percent more than Renaissance Learning's closing on Monday on Nasdaq.

The Wisconsin-based company was founded in 1986 by Terrance and Judith Paul, who, along with affiliates, own 69 percent of the company and have agreed to vote in favor of the deal.

Europe-based Permira, which was founded in 1985 and advises funds with a total committed capital of about 20 billion euros, has investments in Freescale Semiconductor and fashion label Hugo Boss BOSG_p.DE

"This transaction enables Renaissance Learning to expand its impact in education in the U.S. and abroad," chairman Terrance Paul, said.

Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to the company for the deal.

Shares of the company, closed at $11.83 on Monday on Nasdaq. They were up 24 percent at $14.67 pre-market. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)