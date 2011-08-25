UPDATE 1-Plato tops Permira bid for Renaissance Learning

* Gets $15.50 a share offer from Plato Learning

* Continues to recommend Permira offer

Aug 24 Renaissance Learning Inc RLRN.O, which makes education software for schools, said it got an unsolicited bid from Plato Learning Inc worth $15.50 a share in cash, topping a bid by private equity firm Permira [PERM.UL] last week.

The $15.50 a share offer price is 7 percent more than Renaissance Learning's closing price on Wednesday and 4 percent above Permira's $14.85 a share offer for the company.

Renaissance said it believes Plato's proposal could be expected to lead to a "superior proposal" under the terms of the agreement with Permira, but it continues to recommend shareholders vote for Permira's $440 million offer for the company.

The company also said it got a letter from Permira's counsel asserting that Plato's bid is not a proposal that could be determined to lead to a "superior proposal."

Shares of Wisconsin-based Renaissance closed at $14.52 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Carol Bishopric)