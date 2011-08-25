UPDATE 1-Plato tops Permira bid for Renaissance Learning

* Gets $15.50 a share offer from Plato Learning
* Continues to recommend Permira offer
Aug 24 Renaissance Learning Inc RLRN.O, which
makes education software for schools, said it got an
unsolicited bid from Plato Learning Inc worth $15.50 a share in
cash, topping a bid by private equity firm Permira [PERM.UL]
last week.
The $15.50 a share offer price is 7 percent more than
Renaissance Learning's closing price on Wednesday and 4 percent
above Permira's $14.85 a share offer for the company.
Renaissance said it believes Plato's proposal could be
expected to lead to a "superior proposal" under the terms of
the agreement with Permira, but it continues to recommend
shareholders vote for Permira's $440 million offer for the
company.
The company also said it got a letter from Permira's
counsel asserting that Plato's bid is not a proposal that could
be determined to lead to a "superior proposal."
Shares of Wisconsin-based Renaissance closed at $14.52 on
Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Carol
Bishopric)