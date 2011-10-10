UPDATE 1-Plato ups Renaissance Learning bid to $496 mln

* Renaissance Learning says new bid at $16.90/shr

* Says "will give proper consideration" to Plato's bid

* Continues to recommend shareholders approve Permira deal (Follows alerts)

Oct 10 Education software provider Renaissance Learning Inc said it received an unsolicited, revised acquisition bid from Plato Learning Inc for about $496 million in cash.

Plato's revised offer now values Renaissance Learning at $16.90 per share, Renaissance said in a statement.

Renaissance, which had earlier snubbed Plato's sweetened takeover bid of $471 million in favor of a lower proposal from private equity firm Permira Funds, said it will give "proper consideration in due course" to Plato's revised bid.

Permira had first struck a deal to buy Renaissance for $14.85 per share in August, but these plans were upset when Plato stepped in with a higher offer of $15.50 a share in September.

Renaissance also said its board has approved and continues to recommend shareholders approve the amended merger agreement with Permira at a special meeting of shareholders on October 17.

Shares of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin-based Renaissance closed at $16.68 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)