UPDATE 1-Lower catastrophe losses drive RenaissanceRe results

May 3 Reinsurer RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd
reported a quarterly operating profit ahead of Wall
Street expectations for the second straight quarter on lower
catastrophe losses.
For the first quarter, the Bermuda-based reinsurer reported
an underwriting income of $196.6 million.
Last year, the company had taken a major hit of $565.2
million from floods in Australia and earthquakes in New Zealand
and Japan, resulting in an underwriting loss of $397.2 million.
Net income was $201.4 million, or $3.88 per share in the
quarter, compared with a loss of $248 million, or $4.69 per
share, last year.
Operating profit, which excludes certain investment gains
and losses, was $2.98 per share.
Analysts expected earnings of $2.48 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earned premiums fell 9 percent to $278.7 million.
The reinsurer's shares, which are trading at their life-time
highs, closed at $77.97 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.