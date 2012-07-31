Reinsurer RenaissanceRe's operating profit misses estimates

* Q2 oper EPS $2.14 vs est $2.48
* Q2 net earned premiums rise 13 percent to $244.4 mln
* Q2 total investment income falls to $44.8 mln
July 31 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd's
operating profit fell short of analysts' expectations as the
reinsurer was hurt by lower investment income.
The reinsurer's net profit rose to $142.3 million, or $2.75
per share, from $24.8 million, or 48 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Operating income, which excludes certain investment gains
and losses, rose to $2.14 per share from 21 cents per share last
year.
Analysts on average had expected RenaissanceRe to earn $2.48
per share on an operating basis, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The Bermuda-based reinsurer's underwriting profit last year
was impacted by tornadoes in the United States, which had a net
negative impact of $70.8 million.
Total investment income for the second quarter fell by a
third to $44.8 million.
Net earned premiums rose 13 percent to $244.4 million.
RenaissanceRe shares, which have shed 7 percent from their
52-week high of $80.26 in May, closed at 73.99 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.