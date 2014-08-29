Russian carmaker Avtovaz to cut workforce by 45 pct by 2020 -Les Echos

PARIS Aug 29 Russia's top carmaker Avtovaz
plans to reduce staff numbers to 30,000 by 2020 from
55,000 to boost competitivity, finance head Evgeny Belinin told
France's Les Echos daily business newspaper at the Moscow motor
show.
Avtovaz, controlled by the Renault-Nissan
alliance, this week said that it plans to cut production of its
Lada cars in the next three months because of a shrinking
Russian market.
The market is down 10 percent this year, with the outlook
worsening since last month's downing of a passenger jet over
Ukraine, which was blamed on pro-Russia separatists and
triggered a new volley of Western sanctions against Russia's
banks and oil sector.
"We reckon we'll have a workforce of 30,000 employees in
2020," Belinin was quoted as saying by Les Echos. "We have to
become competitive again."
Of the leading carmakers, Renault has most at stake in
Russia, but it could benefit from a proposed government subsidy
scheme to steady demand while the weak rouble undermines rivals
that make fewer parts locally.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Goodman)