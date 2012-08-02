Renault to boost motor production in Brazil by 25 percent

* Plant capacity to rise to 500,000 motors from 400,000
* Size of investment not immediately announced
SAO JOSE DOS PINHAIS, Brazil Aug 2 French
automaker Renault SA plans to expand the capacity of
its Brazilian motor plant by 25 percent by 2013 as part of a
sales offensive in Latin America's largest economy, the
company's top executive in Brazil said on Thursday.
Renault plans to increase capacity at the plant to 500,000
motors, Olivier Murguet said at the inauguration of a steel
cutting line in the southern state of Parana, up from 400,000
currently.
The complex supplied about 336,000 motors last year for
vehicles produced by Renault and partner Nissan Motor Co Ltd
throughout Latin America.
Renault's investment in the plant follows a plan announced
last year to invest 500 million reais ($244 million) in
expanding vehicle production in Brazil. Murguet did not
immediately say how much the company was investing to increase
output.
Japanese partner Nissan is also investing about 2.6 billion
reais ($1.27 billion) to build a new plant in Rio de Janeiro
state to double the partnership's share of vehicle sales in
Brazil by 2016.