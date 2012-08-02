UPDATE 1-Renault to boost motor production in Brazil by 25 percent

* Plant capacity to rise to 500,000 motors from 400,000
* Will invest 40 million reais in plant expansion
SAO JOSE DOS PINHAIS, Brazil Aug 2 French
automaker Renault SA plans to expand the capacity of
its Brazilian motor plant by 25 percent by 2013 as part of a
sales offensive in Latin America's largest economy, the
company's top executive in Brazil said on Thursday.
Renault plans to spend 40 million reais ($19.5 million) to
increase capacity at the plant to 500,000 motors, Olivier
Murguet said at the inauguration of a steel cutting line in the
southern state of Parana, up from 400,000 currently.
The complex supplied about 336,000 motors last year for
vehicles produced by Renault and partner Nissan Motor Co Ltd
throughout Latin America.
Renault's investment in the plant follows a plan announced
last year to invest 500 million reais ($244 million) to expand
vehicle production in Brazil.
Japanese partner Nissan is also investing about 2.6 billion
reais ($1.27 billion) to build a new plant in Rio de Janeiro
state to double the partnership's share of vehicle sales in
Brazil by 2016.