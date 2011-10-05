Renault invests $285 mln in Brazil plant-official

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 5 French automaker Renault (RENA.PA) will invest $285 million to expand production at its existing factory in Curitiba, Brazil, aiming to boost capacity at the plant to 380,000 vehicles per year by 2013, a company official told Reuters on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

Renault-Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn is in Brazil to launch an expansion of the partnership's production that it hopes will raise its share of vehicle sales in Latin America's largest economy to 13 percent by 2016 from 6.5 percent now, the official said. (Reporting by Stuart Grudgings, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)