UPDATE 1-Renault to invest $285 mln in Brazil expansion

* To raise capacity to 380,000 vehicles, create 1,000 jobs
* Aims to boost Renault-Nissan share of Brazilian market
By Stuart Grudgings
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 5 French automaker Renault
(RENA.PA) will invest $285 million to expand its factory in
Brazil and boost production as part of a sales offensive in
Latin America's largest economy, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn
announced on Wednesday.
Ghosn is in Brazil to launch a major expansion of the
Renault-Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) partnership's production
that it hopes will double its share of vehicle sales in Brazil
to 13 percent by 2016.
The new investment at the Renault plant in the southern
state of Parana will boost production capacity there to 380,000
vehicles per year by 2013, Ghosn said at a news conference in
the city of Curitiba. The plant currently has a capacity of
about 250,000 vehicles, Ghosn told Reuters this week.
Renault plans to launch 13 new vehicles in Brazil between
2012 and 2016 and double its dealerships in the country from
the present 186 in the coming years, he said. The investments
will add 1,000 workers to Renault's current Brazil workforce of
6,000.
In the 2010-2015 product cycle, Renault will invest an
additional 1 billion reais ($540 million) in Brazil to cover
the development, industrialization and launch of the new
vehicles, the company said.
The Brazil offensive is the latest leg of the
Renault-Nissan partnership's strategy of boosting its sales and
raising market share in the BRIC countries: Brazil, Russia,
India and China.
Ghosn is expected to announce on Thursday an investment of
$1.5 billion to build a new Nissan plant in Rio de Janeiro
state to expand the Japanese carmaker's coverage of the
Brazilian market.
His aim is to raise Nissan's share of the Brazilian market
to 5 percent by 2016 from 1.5 percent now. Renault's share is
seen rising to 8 percent from just over 5 percent now.
Renault has been producing cars at the Parana factory since
1998 and ranks fifth in vehicle sales in the fast-growing and
fiercely competitive Brazil market.
The top four producers in Brazil are Italy's Fiat SpA
FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE), General Motors Co
(GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).
The Brazilian economy grew a hefty 7.5 percent last year
and the number of middle-class citizens has surged in the past
decade, making it crucial to the growth of major carmakers as
many developed economies stagnate.
Still, several auto factories in Brazil have begun to scale
back production in recent weeks due to high inventories and
signs of cooling demand.
(Reporting by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by John Wallace)