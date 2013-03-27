BRIEF-Renault-Nissan CEO Ghosn sees US sales in 2013 above 15 mln vehicles

DETROIT, March 27 Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn
speaking to reporters at New York auto show:
* Renault-Nissan CEO Ghosn says 2013 sales in US
market will be north of 15 million cars
* Ghosn says thinks Nissan should reach 10 percent target
market share in US market by end of 2016
* Nissan exec says US sales in March will be more than 132,000
cars and trucks for the Nissan and infiniti brands
* Ghosn says still thinks Nissan will get 10 percent of sales
from EVs by 2020
* Ghosn says it is up to the workers whether UAW union
represents
workers at Nissan's US plants, but company wants direct
communication with
workers
* Ghosn says Renault planning for no growth in Europe auto
market
through 2016, at best market will be stable