BRIEF-Renault-Nissan CEO Ghosn sees US sales in 2013 above 15 mln vehicles

DETROIT, March 27 Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn speaking to reporters at New York auto show: * Renault-Nissan CEO Ghosn says 2013 sales in US market will be north of 15 million cars * Ghosn says thinks Nissan should reach 10 percent target market share in US market by end of 2016 * Nissan exec says US sales in March will be more than 132,000 cars and trucks for the Nissan and infiniti brands * Ghosn says still thinks Nissan will get 10 percent of sales from EVs by 2020 * Ghosn says it is up to the workers whether UAW union represents