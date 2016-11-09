French investigators refer Renault diesel emissions to prosecutor

PARIS Nov 9 French investigators have referred
Renault for possible prosecution over abnormal
emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollutants from some of its
diesel engines, the government said on Wednesday.
The investigation, launched in the wake of the Volkswagen
emissions test-cheating scandal, revealed
on-the-road emissions from Renault and other models that were
many times higher than regulatory limits.
A file on Renault has been passed to prosecutors, a
statement from the finance and industry ministry said, while
investigations into other car brands continue.
"It is now up to the courts to determine what further action
to take over the suspected failings," it said.
