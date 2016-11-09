French investigators refer Renault diesel emissions to prosecutor

PARIS Nov 9 French investigators have referred Renault for possible prosecution over abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollutants from some of its diesel engines, the government said on Wednesday.

The investigation, launched in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions test-cheating scandal, revealed on-the-road emissions from Renault and other models that were many times higher than regulatory limits.

A file on Renault has been passed to prosecutors, a statement from the finance and industry ministry said, while investigations into other car brands continue.

"It is now up to the courts to determine what further action to take over the suspected failings," it said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by David Clarke)