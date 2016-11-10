UPDATE 2-Renault faces French criminal probe over diesel emissions

* Consumer fraud agency refers Renault to prosecutors
* Renault says its engines comply with European law
* Its shares fall as much as 4.6 percent
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, Nov 10 Renault faces a criminal probe in
France after the country's consumer fraud agency passed a file
to prosecutors detailing suspicions its engines had broken
emissions laws, the government said, sending the carmaker's
shares lower on Thursday.
The industry ministry said late on Wednesday the DGCCRF
consumer fraud agency had sent prosecutors the findings of its
inquiry into possible emissions test manipulations by Renault,
opened in the wake of Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal.
"It is now up to the courts to determine what further action
to take over the suspected breaches," the government said in a
statement. Officials at the prosecutor's office in Nanterre,
west of Paris, were not available for comment.
Renault shares fell as much as 4.6 percent before
recovering to 73.75 euros at 1100 GMT, still 2.2 percent below
their closing price on Wednesday, before the announcement.
Renault said in a short statement its engines complied with
European law. Neither the company nor government would describe
the focus of the DGCCRF investigation when contacted by Reuters.
Besides Volkswagen (VW), Renault is the only carmaker so far
to be referred for possible criminal investigation in France
over suspected breaches of emissions rules.
Following VW's exposure for using software to
cheat U.S. tests, Renault and others have attracted scrutiny for
their own use of "defeat devices" that reduce the effectiveness
of technology to purge toxic nitrogen oxides (NOx) from exhaust.
Such devices are calibrated to meet pollution standards
during regulatory tests but not in many other conditions
encountered on the road, when real emissions are allowed to
soar. They are illegal except when deemed necessary to protect
the engine - a European loophole that has been widely exploited.
Carmakers including Renault, Opel and Fiat
told a separate French investigating committee earlier this year
that defeat devices in their vehicles were legal under the
exemption. But the panel concluded their technical
justifications "remained to be proven".
Renault had explained the NOx-cutting exhaust gas
recirculation (EGR) in its top-selling diesel engines had been
found to cause serious turbo clogging problems.
Engineers responded by programming the EGR to shut down
outside a narrow "thermal window" of air intake temperatures,
17-35 degrees Celsius (63-95 degrees Fahrenheit). While passing
regulatory tests carried out at room temperature over short
periods, the protocol sends NOx emissions sky-high on the road.
The findings sent to prosecutors include material seized
during police searches at Renault sites, interviews with company
officials and results of independent testing carried out on
Renault vehicles, an official with knowledge of the
investigation said. The searches were reported in January.
"It's certainly not good for the manufacturer and may
reinforce views that apart from electric vehicles, they need to
increase capital expenditure and R&D," Barclays analyst Kristina
Church said on Thursday.
"We presume the big debate will again be around what
manufacturers have been calling the thermal window."
Research and development costs increased by 115 million
euros in the first half of the year, partly as a result of
"diesel consequences", Renault said in July. Chief Financial
Officer Clotilde Delbos also said last month her full-year cost
savings goal faced some challenges.
Prosecutors are now expected to carry out their own
preliminary inquiry to decide whether to order a formal probe
under an investigating judge, which can lead to a full trial.
Other unidentified carmakers remain under investigation by
the DGCCRF agency, the government said in its statement.
