BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Renault SA said it plans to double annual output of its 1.6 litre diesel engines to 300,000 units by 2015 to meet demand from partners Nissan, Daimler and General Motors.

France's second-largest carmaker is on track to post record sales for 2011 and meet its full-year goal of more than 500 million euros in automotive free cash flow, the company's powertrain chief Jacques Prost also said on Tuesday.