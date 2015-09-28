Renault and Dongfeng to produce electric car in China in 2017

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
PARIS, Sept 28 France's Renault and China's Dongfeng will produce an electric car, based on the Fluence sedan, at a factory in Wuhan in 2017, the French carmaker said on Monday.
The car will only be sold in China, Renault said. (Reporting by Brian Love; editing by Michel Rose)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.