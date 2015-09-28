版本:
Renault and Dongfeng to produce electric car in China in 2017

PARIS, Sept 28 France's Renault and China's Dongfeng will produce an electric car, based on the Fluence sedan, at a factory in Wuhan in 2017, the French carmaker said on Monday.

The car will only be sold in China, Renault said. (Reporting by Brian Love; editing by Michel Rose)

