Renault-Nissan electric car sales hit 400,000, CEO says in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.

Carlos Ghosn disclosed the sales figure during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We are going to increase investment, we are going to have lot of new cars coming, better batteries, better performance, lower prices," Ghosn said. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)