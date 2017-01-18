UPDATE 1-Renault-Nissan's Ghosn intent on staying ahead in electric cars

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
(Updates with quotes, background on EV sales)
By Ben Hirschler
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said.
Carlos Ghosn disclosed the figure during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"We are going to increase investment, we are going to have lot of new cars coming, better batteries, better performance, lower prices," Ghosn said on Wednesday.
Nissan's Leaf kicked off the contemporary crop of battery-only cars, joined two years later by alliance partner Renault's Zoe, a hatchback subcompact.
"We announced eight years ago that there is no way this industry is going to survive without electric cars. Electric cars are part of the future. The only question is how fast they will be a major contributor to the industry," Ghosn said.
The Franco-Japanese alliance said in September it had sold 350,000 electric vehicles since December 2010, when the Leaf first went on sale.
"We are today the leaders in EV. We have sold more than 400,000 EVs globally and we intend to keep this leadership," Ghosn said. (Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost in Paris; Writing by Alexander Smith; Editing by Susan Thomas)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.