Renault to face French emissions commission on Monday - Les Echos

BRIEF-L3 receives contract modification for N783 mortar fuze
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Jan 16 Officials from French carmaker Renault, whose offices were searched last week in a probe into vehicle emissions, will appear on Monday before a commission looking at whether carmakers have broken emissions rules, Les Echos newspaper reported on Saturday.
Energy Minister Segolene Royal said on Thursday there was no sign that Renault had fraudulently concealed emissions with defeat device computer programmes like those found in some Volkswagen diesel models.
However, preliminary results from tests ordered by Royal indicated that emissions from some Renaults, as well as some vehicles made by foreign manufacturers, exceeded limits.
Les Echos said Renault would be expected to explain why emissions from some of its models exceeded the limits and how it would correct the problem. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of resubmission of its Epinephrine pre-filled syringe NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training solution contracts valued at more than c$250 million