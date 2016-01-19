UPDATE 1-Renault plans software patch to cut diesel emissions

(Adds comments, details, background)
PARIS Jan 19 Renault said on Tuesday
it planned a software upgrade to cut nitrogen oxide (NOx)
pollution from its diesel engines, which have come under fire
for their relatively high emissions in the wake of the
Volkswagen test-rigging scandal.
Following VW's exposure last September for using
software "defeat devices" to cheat U.S. regulatory tests, the
French carmaker has drawn public and investor scrutiny over its
own emissions performance.
As of Monday's market close, Renault shares had fallen 14
percent since the Jan. 14 disclosure that investigators raided
its offices this month over suspicions of emissions fraud -
since roundly denied by company and government officials. At
1236 GMT, the stock was up 1.8 percent at 75.50 euros.
Besides VW's outright cheating, the diesel scandal has
heightened awareness of real-world NOx emissions by the broader
auto industry far exceeding those measured in flawed European
regulatory tests - with Renault often cited by campaigners as
among the worst offenders.
German green group DUH said in November that Renault's
popular Espace minivan had released NOx emissions 25 times over
EU limits during a Swiss study using driving styles that are
more realistic than the EU test cycle.
"We agree that our position is not satisfactory," Renault
Chief Competitive Officer Thierry Bollore told reporters at the
company's headquarters west of Paris, while disputing many of
the reported measurements. "We are the first ones to admit that
we have room for improvement."
Testing by a French government-led commission established
after the VW scandal has also found relatively high NOx
emissions from Renault models, members have said.
The French carmaker will detail the planned adjustments in
March for vehicles with the latest Euro 6 generation of diesels,
Bollore told reporters, and begin offering voluntary engine
checks to owners four months later.
Based on current production levels, the approximate number
of vehicles eligible for checks could approach 700,000, Renault
said, but the total ultimately affected and brought in to
dealerships is bound to be much lower. No firm estimates have
yet been made, the company added. Software tweaks can be
"flashed" to a vehicle during a routine oil change or servicing
visit, at minimal extra cost.
Bollore, second-in-command to Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn,
had already announced last month that Renault was stepping up
investment to improve its NOx emissions performance.
The carmaker has earmarked 50 million euros ($54 million) to
upgrade its current diesels, while accelerating the 1.2 billion
euro development of their next generation - dubbed Euro 6D -
from five years to three.
Renault's relatively poor record on NOx - blamed for a host
of respiratory illnesses - contrasts sharply with its
achievements in developing diesel and gasoline engines that
achieve industry-leading levels of fuel economy, and
accompanying low carbon dioxide emissions.
Separately, Renault confirmed on Tuesday it was recalling
more than 15,000 diesel versions of its Captur mini-SUV to
correct an engine processor fault that disabled its exhaust
after-treatment system, causing NOx levels to soar.
The recall, announced by French Environment Minister
Segolene Royal earlier in the day, was launched in November in
response to problems detected last July, Bollore said.
The official commission established by Royal is currently
testing 100 car models from all major automotive brands to
compare on-the-road emissions with regulatory test-bench scores
as it looks for any evidence of more widespread test rigging.
($1 = 0.9203 euros)
