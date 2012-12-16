Renault taps Logan creator for $5,500 India car

* Renault developing $5,500 car for India
* Design could also be blueprint for Russia, Brazil
* Cut-price car plan follows Indian false starts
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Dec 16 Renault's move into
low-cost cars, which has kept the French automaker afloat as
mass-market peers drown in European losses, may soon help it
sink competitors beyond the old continent.
That is the long game for Gerard Detourbet, the man behind
the no-frills Logan and other "Entry" models, who has a new
mission: to devise an even cheaper vehicle programme for India
that can compete with such champions of frugality as Maruti
Suzuki and Hyundai.
If he pulls off the challenge set by Renault-Nissan boss
Carlos Ghosn, it could then give his carmaking alliance a new
weapon with which to undercut rivals in emerging markets around
the globe.
Detourbet, 66, moved to Chennai early this year and has been
quietly building an Indian supplier network and crack team of
local executives, including several lured away from the
competition.
"We don't set out to poach people, but it happens that they
sometimes come to us from Suzuki and Hyundai," Detourbet said in
a recent interview during a return visit to Paris.
"We've put together a new team, so of course there are
people from all over."
Set firmly in Chief Executive Ghosn's sights is a major auto
market combining the promise of breakneck growth with
implausibly low prices.
Suzuki Motor Corp holds sway in India with models
from its Maruti subsidiary starting below 250,000 rupees
($5,600, 3,550 euros) and accounting for 1 million registrations
a year in a market of 2.6 million.
Hyundai has also made dramatic inroads of late with its Eon
mini, priced closer to 300,000 rupees.
Renault's new "sub-entry" architecture will offer roomier
cars for a similar price tag and spawn at least one additional
model for Nissan, Detourbet said.
Renault and its 43.4 percent-owned Japanese affiliate, which
share Ghosn as CEO, already make costlier vehicles such as the
Pulse and Micra subcompacts at their Chennai factory, claiming a
combined 3 percent Indian market share for April-November.
BATTLE PLANS
Producing a car in the Eon's $5,500 (4,300 euro) bracket
would then provide the blueprint for an assault on the lower
ends of markets such as Brazil and Russia, outflanking offerings
from Volkswagen, General Motors and others.
"India is the only country where you begin to see modern
cars at this kind of price," Detourbet said.
"Once you've done battle with the world's best cheap car
manufacturer, you can go into another country where there isn't
a Maruti Suzuki and be relatively comfortable."
While most French auto executives come from applied science
backgrounds or hothouse business schools, Detourbet left behind
a promising career as a university mathematician. Admirers
including Arnaud Deboeuf, his successor on the Entry programme,
say his approach is refreshing.
"With Gerard, it's an innovation a minute," Deboeuf said.
"He's not your typical auto engineer."
After joining Renault in 1971 as an IT specialist, Detourbet
rose steadily through the ranks to become senior vice president
in charge of gearboxes and transmissions in 1997. Louis
Schweitzer, then CEO, asked him to set up the group's low-cost
car programme three years later.
Logan-derived models such as the Duster SUV and Lodgy
minivan have since become an earnings mainstay, helping Renault
to avoid the kind of job cuts and plant closures announced by
PSA Peugeot Citroen and Ford.
Thanks largely to the 12,000-euro Duster, Renault recorded a
modest auto division profit in January-June, with almost half
its global deliveries outside Europe. Peugeot, which still
depends on the region for 61 percent of sales, lost 662 million
euros.
FINAL MISSION?
But the success of low-end Renault models - built in Romania
and Morocco and sold under the Dacia brand in Europe - has also
proved controversial as France struggles to defend industrial
jobs and the carmaker presses unions to give ground on pay and
conditions.
"The money invested in Dacia could have been spent on
developing the new mainstream Renault models that are seriously
lacking today," said Patrick Biau, an official at the Force
Ouvriere union.
Renault-Nissan's scramble to field cut-price Indian vehicles
follows several false starts in the country.
While the original Logan caught on unexpectedly in Europe,
Indian consumers were not seduced. Renault scrapped a production
venture with Mahindra & Mahindra in 2008, then
discussed plans with Bajaj to build an ultra-cheap car
to counter Tata Motors' $3,000 Nano.
That project was abandoned last year, as the Nano itself
fell far short of Tata's sales objectives.
Finally, Detourbet was tapped once again for what, given his
age, might be his last major overseas assignment for Renault.
The new programme could launch its first car in late 2014, he
said.
"We're about where we were two years before the Logan
launch, in a race against time to prove feasibility," he added,
insisting that "nothing's been decided yet".
But Detourbet smiled when asked if he could still report
back to Ghosn that the idea won't fly.
"I get the impression that would be difficult," he said.