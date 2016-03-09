Renault's Iran venture aims to double capacity, market share

LONDON, March 9 French car maker Renault
aims to double capacity and market share of its
Iranian joint venture, as the economy opens up, a senior
executive said on Wednesday.
The company is aiming for 20 percent of Iran's automotive
market, up from 10 percent in 2012, said Peyman Kargar, vice
president of Renault's Africa, Middle East and India region, and
CEO of Renault Pars.
In order to reach the company's mid-term plan, capacity will
need to be doubled, Kargar said, on the sidelines of a
conference in London hosted by the Financial Times.
In 2015, Renault sold 51,500 vehicles in Iran, giving it a
market share of 4.8 percent. It currently sells three models and
will explore others with its two partners, Saipa and Iran
Khodro, a spokeswoman said.
