UPDATE 1-Renault to begin talks on French labour deal

PARIS Oct 31 French automaker Renault said it plans to open negotiations with unions next week as it presses for a nationwide deal on pay and conditions to improve productivity.

Amid shrinking European car demand, Renault needs a union deal to "enable a sound and permanent foundation for manufacturing, research and development and services to be maintained in France", the company said on Wednesday.

Negotiations will begin on Nov. 6, it said in a statement.

Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares told Reuters last month the carmaker was seeking a broad new union deal to increase domestic productivity.

Faced with a sustained slump in the European car market, which has shrunk a further 7.2 percent so far this year, automakers are preparing to slash production capacity and reduce fixed costs at surviving plants.

Renault, whose main shareholder is the French government with a 15 percent stake, has so far resisted domestic closures.

Instead, the company wants French workers to sign up to "benchmarking" deals to align production costs with cheaper sites elsewhere in Europe. These include Renault's plant in Palencia, Spain, and Japanese affiliate Nissan's Sunderland factory in England.

Ford last week announced 6,200 job cuts and the closure of a major Belgian assembly plant, along with a smaller U.K. van factory and associated stamping facility.

Renault's French rival PSA Peugeot Citroen, which is scrapping a car plant near Paris and more than 10,000 domestic jobs, won labour concessions including a pay freeze and reduced leave at another site after threatening closure.