CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Renault's Tavares steps down after hinting at U.S. move

* Tavares quits COO role with immediate effect
* CEO Ghosn to take over duties temporarily
PARIS, Aug 29 Renault
second-in-command Carlos Tavares abruptly stepped down on
Thursday, reviving speculation that he could join one of the
U.S. carmakers as a potential CEO candidate.
Tavares, No. 2 to Renault Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, will
"cease as of today his functions of chief operating officer to
pursue other personal projects", the French carmaker said in a
statement.
Renault had no comment on his next move but said Tavares
would leave the company at a later date. Ghosn, who also heads
Japanese affiliate Nissan, will temporarily assume his
duties pending a management reshuffle.
Tavares, who served as Nissan's Americas chief before
returning to Renault in 2011, would be well suited to a
high-ranking role at a U.S. carmaker, according to senior
executives who have worked with him.
"If it's between Germany and the U.S., America would be more
in line with his temperament and experience," one said on
Thursday, declining to be named.
In an interview published on Aug. 14, Tavares told Bloomberg
he had "the energy and appetite for a No. 1 position" but was
unlikely to succeed Ghosn, 59, anytime soon.
"My experience would be good for any car company," Tavares
was quoted as saying. "Why not GM? I would be honoured to lead a
company like GM."
General Motors, whose CEO Dan Akerson is 64, has not
commented on Tavares' remarks. Ford maintains it has
succession plans in place for all executives including CEO Alan
Mulally, 68.
Media officials at Ford and GM's European Opel division did
not immediately return calls seeking further comment on
Thursday.
