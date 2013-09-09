Renault-Nissan CEO sees global car market up 1.5 pct in 2013

BRIEF-JetBlue Airways says offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new, expanded routes
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
PARIS, Sept 9 The head of Renault and Nissan Motor, Carlos Ghosn, told Les Echos newspaper he expects the global auto market to grow 1.5 percent this year, accelerating to around 3 percent next year, helped by all markets except Japan.
Europe should "see the end of the tunnel next year", Ghosn was quoted as saying, adding that vehicle sales in the region should be flat to 1 percent higher than in 2013.
The chief executive said vehicle sales at Renault would grow overall, boosted by demand in India, Brazil and Russia.
Ghosn added that falling exchange rates in emerging markets would have a slight negative impact on Renault's results but would not lead the company to change its targets.
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's total chicken exports fell 4 percent in March from a year earlier, industry group ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday, as countries banned imports from Brazil in the wake of a corruption scandal involving companies and meat inspectors.
April 4 Tesla Inc, whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.