Renault-Nissan chief hopes to resolve standoff with French govt by Dec. 11

PARIS Dec 3 Renault-Nissan
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday talks to resolve a
standoff with the French government over voting rights were
ongoing, but he hoped to resolve the matter by a board meeting
on Dec. 11.
"There is an important date which is the Renault board
meeting on Dec. 11," Ghosn told Le Figaro daily in an interview
published on Thursday. "Currently, there are a lot of
negotiations taking place ... I ask you to be patient and wait
until Dec. 11."
Japanese carmaker Nissan has set out new proposals to end
parent Renault's control and block French government
interference in their alliance, two sources said on Wednesday.
The revised demands aim to defuse a governance row that
erupted in April when French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron
raised the government's stake in Renault to 19.7 percent from 15
percent to secure double voting rights.
