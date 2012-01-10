Renault-Nissan 2011 vehicle sales reach 8.03 mln

PARIS Jan 10 The Renault-Nissan Alliance sold 8.03 million vehicles in 2011, up from 7.28 million a year earlier, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said at the Detroit Auto Show on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the alliance.

The figure included 2.72 million for Renault, 4.67 million for Nissan and 638,000 for AvtoVaz, according to the statement.

"The Alliance achieved a 10.3 percent increase in volume despite an unusually harsh year, in which the auto industry faced the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, the October flooding in Thailand, the abnormal strength of the yen and eurozone uncertainties," the alliance said in the statement.

Ghosn said Renault would launch an offensive in China in the second half of its mid-term plan through 2016 and "leverage Nissan's experience and best practices to begin manufacturing operations in the world's largest car market", according to the statement.