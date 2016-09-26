Renault, Nissan partner with Microsoft for connected car technology

Sept 26 Renault SA's carmaking
alliance with Nissan Motor Co is partnering with
Microsoft Corp to develop cloud-based services for
cars, a step toward the group's plans to build self-driving
automobiles by 2020.
The services, based on Microsoft's Azure cloud service, will
include advanced navigation, predictive maintenance and
over-the-air software updates.
Renault and Nissan plan to launch more than 10 vehicles with
autonomous drive technology by 2020. In January, the alliance
hired former Nokia executive Ogi Redzic to lead its connected
car efforts.
The alliance said last week it would buy French software
development company Sylpheo to offer new services including ride
hailing and car sharing.
Automakers from Toyota Motor Corp to General Motors
have been investing in software firms and tech start-ups
to position themselves for the rise of autonomous driving,
ride-sharing and other connected services which threaten the
traditional vehicle ownership model that has dominated the past
century.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)