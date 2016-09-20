UPDATE 1-Renault, Nissan buy French tech firm to develop mobility apps

(Adds details of the deal)
PARIS/TOKYO, Sept 20 Renault SA and
Nissan Motor Co announced on Tuesday they would buy
French software development company Sylpheo as they compete with
global automakers and tech firms to develop new services
including ride hailing and car sharing.
The French and Japanese automakers said that the
acquisition, under which they would absorb Sylpheo's 40
engineers and consultants, would boost their software
development and cloud engineering expertise.
"The Sylpheo team of software developers and cloud engineers
joining the Alliance will have a unique opportunity to work on
our next generation of connected cars and other advanced
technologies," said Ogi Redzic, Renault-Nissan's senior vice
president of Connected Vehicles and Mobility Services.
"They will be playing a critical role in this new era of
tremendous change for the global auto industry."
Automakers from Toyota Motor Corp to General Motors
have been investing in software firms and mobility
start-ups to position themselves for the rise of autonomous
driving, ride-sharing and other connected services which
threaten the traditional vehicle ownership model that has
dominated the past century.
Sylpheo will develop the applications for the alliance's
connected car service platform, a Renault spokeswoman said. She
said the acquisition was part of the alliance's recruitment push
to hire 300 technology experts to better compete in the
fast-growing mobility services sector.
These services will be integrated with autonomous driving
technologies. In July, Nissan launched a suite of
semi-autonomous driving functions in one of its Japanese minivan
models which enables the vehicle to drive on single lane
motorways and navigate congestion.
The two companies plan to launch more than 10 vehicles with
autonomous drive technology by 2020. Nissan is aiming to develop
autonomous multiple-lane driving functions, including lane
changes, by 2018, and functions for full urban driving,
including intersection turns, by 2020.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris and Naomi Tajitsu in
Tokyo; editing by Richard Lough and Simon Cameron-Moore)