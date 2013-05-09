版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Fire hits Renault-Nissan parts warehouse in India

May 9 A warehouse supplying parts to Nissan Motor Co Ltd's and Renault SA's factory in India was almost destroyed by fire on Thursday, a Nissan spokeswoman said, possibly affecting production at the 400,000-car-per-year plant.

The warehouse, operated by third-party supplier Yusen Logistics Co, stored spare parts and accessories used in the factory outside Chennai on India's south-east coast.

Nissan was unable to provide details on any possible impact on production as the Japanese carmaker was awaiting further details on the fire damage, a spokeswoman said.

"We are working closely with emergency services to bring the situation under control and all staff remain safe," the spokeswoman told Reuters.

The alliance factory builds models for India's domestic car market and for export at the plant.

