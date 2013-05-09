Fire hits Renault-Nissan parts warehouse in India

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 9 A warehouse supplying parts to Nissan Motor Co Ltd's and Renault SA's factory in India was almost destroyed by fire on Thursday, a Nissan spokeswoman said, possibly affecting production at the 400,000-car-per-year plant.
The warehouse, operated by third-party supplier Yusen Logistics Co, stored spare parts and accessories used in the factory outside Chennai on India's south-east coast.
Nissan was unable to provide details on any possible impact on production as the Japanese carmaker was awaiting further details on the fire damage, a spokeswoman said.
"We are working closely with emergency services to bring the situation under control and all staff remain safe," the spokeswoman told Reuters.
The alliance factory builds models for India's domestic car market and for export at the plant.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.