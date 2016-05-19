Renault should change exec pay packages, French ethics body says

PARIS May 19 French carmaker Renault
should make significant changes to its top executives' pay
packages, a private corporate ethics body set up by the
country's main employers' groups said on Thursday.
"The High Committee considers that the spirit of the
AFEP-MEDEF guidelines and the principles of shareholder
democracy impose that the board ... introduce significant
changes to remuneration terms," the HCGE said in a statement.
The authority weighed in after Renault's board decided to
maintain chief executive Carlos Ghosn's 7.2 million euro ($8
million) payout for 2015 despite the non-binding vote against it
by a majority of shareholders.
