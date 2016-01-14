RPT-UPDATE 2-Renault searched in emissions probe, says no signs of defeat device

(Repeats adding dropped word in first paragraph)
By Leigh Thomas and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS Jan 14 French carmaker Renault said fraud
investigators had inspected three of its sites in an emissions
probe, news that wiped billions off its market value in an echo
of the scandal engulfing German rival Volkswagen.
Renault said investigations to date had found "no
evidence of a defeat device equipping Renault vehicles", in a
reference to a type of software programme Volkswagen was found
to have used by U.S. investigators.
Renault shares fell as much as 22 percent after union
officials first said the sites had been searched, prompting the
company to issue a statement confirming the inspections.
It said fraud investigators were looking at the way it uses
exhaust emissions technology in an additional probe of parts and
factories that follows an earlier investigation by the French
government.
Volkswagen last year admitted to using software
to conceal the level of toxic emissions from some of its diesel
vehicles in the United States.
It faces billions of dollars in claims from owners of
vehicles with similar software installed around the world.
That has prompted investigations across several countries
into Volkswagen, but also into other automobile manufacturers to
ensure they have abided by regulations.
Renault's stock saw some 5 billion euros wiped from its
market capitalisation in its worst day since they were first
listed in 1994, according to Reuters data. The shares pulled
back from their losses after the statement to stand down 13.78
percent at 1246 GMT.
A union official said the economy ministry had called a
meeting on Thursday afternoon about the issue.
After shares of other carmakers began to be impacted by the
news, rival French group PSA Peugeot Citroen said its offices
had not been searched and that emissions tests had indicated no
anomalies.
The French finance ministry declined to comment. No one at
the energy ministry was immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, Jean-Michel Belot,
Leigh Thomas and Michel Rose; writing by John Irish and Leigh
Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)