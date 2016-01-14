French minister says Renault inspections normal checks

BERLIN Jan 14 French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron played down inspections by fraud investigators at three
sites of carmaker Renault on Thursday, describing them
as "normal" checks and adding that there was no special stigma
attached to Renault.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Berlin, Macron said
the inspections were separate from those conducted on French
carmakers after the Volkswagen diesel emissions
scandal broke last year.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by
Michelle Martin)