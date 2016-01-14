French minister says Renault inspections normal checks

BERLIN Jan 14 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron played down inspections by fraud investigators at three sites of carmaker Renault on Thursday, describing them as "normal" checks and adding that there was no special stigma attached to Renault.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Berlin, Macron said the inspections were separate from those conducted on French carmakers after the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal broke last year. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)