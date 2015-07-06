Renault launches Talisman, replacing laggard Laguna

CHANTILLY, France, July 6 French carmaker
Renault on Monday launched its new Talisman model,
replacing the Laguna at the top of its private passenger vehicle
range in the hope it will do better against the German
competition.
Aimed at a sector long dominated by German offerings from
BMW and Mercedes, the Talisman will be marketed in France from
the end of this year, and then rolled out in the rest of Europe,
north Africa and Turkey.
"The market for these big road cars is about a million a
year in Europe. There is no reason for Renault to be absent from
the segment," a spokesman said at the launch in Chantilly, near
Paris.
Early models of the Laguna, launched in 1994, suffered from
reliability problems, and the trade press criticised a decision
to keep the name when the Laguna III hit the market in 2007.
The Laguna III has sold only 345,000 units since launch,
including 16,000 last year. The first and second Laguna versions
sold 1.4 and 1.1 million respectively
Renault has focused on design, equipment and comfort to win
market share for the Talisman, which is also slightly bigger
than its predecessor.
The Talisman, a name taken from an existing Renault car
marketed in China, will appear at the Frankfurt auto show in
September.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Andrew Callus;
editing by Mark John)