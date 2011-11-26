Europe car market tough in 2012-Renault CEO in paper

BRIEF-Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 26 The chief executive of carmakers Renault and Nissan sees a tough year for the European car market in 2012 and is taking measures to protect the groups' brands from a downturn, Carlos Ghosn told a German magazine.
"There's no doubt that the market will decline in the coming year. The only question is by how much." Ghosn, who heads the two alliance partners, told Automotive News Europe in an interview published on Saturday.
He said Renault-Nissan was therefore taking a cautious stance and that it would be reserved when it came to investments.
Ghosn expects Europe will make its way out of the debt crisis that is shaking financial markets, however.
"Europe is a land of knowledge and experience as well as demanding people. I don't think that they will let Armageddon happen without bringing out their big guns." (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Keiron Henderson)
By Tim Baysinger Feb 8 Snap Inc's Snapchat lags far behind rival social media outlets Facebook Inc, Instagram and Twitter Inc in reaching older users, but the soon-to-be public company has been growing that crucial audience, analysis by MoffettNathanson of a regulatory filing showed. As Snap prepares for its planned stock market debut in March , luring users older than 35 to the mobile app known for user-generated photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours is seen as ke
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.