UPDATE 2-Renault-Nissan expands Mitsubishi cooperation

* Renault-Nissan deepens cooperation with Mitsubishi
* Existing venture to develop new small car and electric
version
* Peugeot says Mitsubishi cooperation not threatened
By Yoko Kubota and Laurence Frost
TOKYO/PARIS, Nov 5 Renault and
alliance partner Nissan will deepen cooperation with
Mitsubishi Motors Corp. to develop small cars and
sedans, the companies said on Tuesday.
The move underscores Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's
push for savings across the alliance as well as sub-scale
Mitsubishi's need for new partnerships to share costs.
Nissan Motor Co., 43.4 percent-owned by Renault, will expand
a venture with Mitsubishi to develop a new small car including
an electric version, while Mitsubishi will introduce two Renault
sedans under its own brand.
"I welcome the direction being taken towards this broader
cooperation," Ghosn said in the companies' statement, which gave
no launch dates for the new vehicles.
Mitsubishi and Renault-Nissan "are also confirming their
intention to share technologies and product assets related to
electric vehicles and latest-generation platforms", they said.
But the three carmakers are not currently discussing a
capital tie-up, company spokesmen added.
Under their existing venture, Mitsubishi builds so-called
Kei cars - a boxy, small-engined category popular in Japan for
its tax breaks - for sale by Nissan and its own brand.
The operation will add a jointly developed model to include
an electric version, allowing Nissan to benefit from surging
demand for the vehicles without the need for its own costly
Japanese production investment.
Renault will also supply Mitsubishi with two sedans from its
Renault Samsung Motors plant in South Korea and another factory
to be decided.
The mid-sized cars will be rebadged and sold as Mitsubishis
in North America. Under a 2007 trade deal, the U.S. and South
Korea are phasing out vehicle import tariffs.
Ghosn, whose twin CEO contracts are up for renewal at
Renault in 2014 and at Nissan the following year, is tightening
his hold on both carmakers while raising savings targets [ID:
nL5E8LFHB8]
He split the job of former Renault second-in-command Carlos
Tavares following his August exit, and took similar steps at
Nissan on Friday - moving Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki
Shiga to a vice chairman role as the company issued a profit
warning with quarterly results.
SHARES DOWN
Nissan shares fell 10.4 percent on Tuesday, the first day of
trading since the earnings statement and reshuffle. Mitsubishi
ended 4 percent lower, underperforming a 0.2 percent gain by the
Nikkei index, while Renault was down 2.8 percent at
1121GMT in Paris.
Mitsubishi - Japan's sixth-ranked carmaker after Toyota,
Nissan, Honda, Suzuki and Mazda - has failed twice in the last
decade to cement a global alliance of its own.
The ailing DaimlerChrysler pulled out of a tie-up in 2004
and began unwinding its 37 percent stake. Merger talks with PSA
Peugeot Citroen foundered six years later.
On Wednesday the company is due to announce a mid-term plan
expected to include a preferred stock buyback from other
Mitsubishi group companies, the legacy of a 2004 bailout seen as
an impediment to new industrial alliances.
"It would be very hard for Mitsubishi to stay independent as
a small-scale carmaker," said Takaki Nakanishi, head of the
Tokyo-based Nakanishi Research Institute. "It needs a good
partner."
For Renault-Nissan, seeking to increase business in
second-tier Asian markets where the smaller Japanese carmaker
has a solid foothold, "Mitsubishi would be a regionally
compatible partner", Nakanishi said.
Mitsubishi still shares a Russian plant with Peugeot and
supplies the French carmaker with rebadged versions of its ASX
sport utility vehicle and i-MiEV electric car.
"We have currently have three active areas of cooperation
with Mitsubishi, and they are not under threat," a Peugeot
spokesman said.
The electric version of the new Kei car is likely to harness
Nissan's lithium-ion battery technology and Mitsubishi motors,
Nissan spokeswoman Noriko Yoneyama said.