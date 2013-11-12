CORRECTED-(Nov 6) BRIEF-Renegade Petroleum calls shareholder meeting, updates on strategic review process

(Corrects third bullet to say that the company's special
committee will refuse offers that do not not provide appropriate
value)
Nov 6 Renegade Petroleum Ltd :
* Calls shareholder meeting, provides update on strategic
review process and addresses Frontfour allegations
* Says strategic review is ongoing and the special committee
and its advisors are actively investigating alternatives
* Special committee has refused, and will continue to refuse,
to accept offers that are attempts to buy co in a deal that does
not provide appropriate value to Co
