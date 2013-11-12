版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 13日 星期三 07:13 BJT

CORRECTED-(Nov 6) BRIEF-Renegade Petroleum calls shareholder meeting, updates on strategic review process

(Corrects third bullet to say that the company's special committee will refuse offers that do not not provide appropriate value) Nov 6 Renegade Petroleum Ltd : * Calls shareholder meeting, provides update on strategic review process and addresses Frontfour allegations * Says strategic review is ongoing and the special committee and its advisors are actively investigating alternatives * Special committee has refused, and will continue to refuse, to accept offers that are attempts to buy co in a deal that does not provide appropriate value to Co * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

