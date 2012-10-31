RPT-CORRECTED-(Oct 30)-RESEARCH ALERT-Renegade Petroleum: Raymond James cuts target price

(In October 30 story, corrects headline and first bullet to
show price target was cut to C$3.50 from C$4.25, instead of
raised to C$4.25 from C$3.50)
Oct 30 Renegade Petroleum Ltd :
* Raymond James cuts target price to C$3.50 from C$4.25; rating
outperform
