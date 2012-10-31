版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 31日 星期三 22:37 BJT

RPT-CORRECTED-(Oct 30)-RESEARCH ALERT-Renegade Petroleum: Raymond James cuts target price

(In October 30 story, corrects headline and first bullet to show price target was cut to C$3.50 from C$4.25, instead of raised to C$4.25 from C$3.50) Oct 30 Renegade Petroleum Ltd : * Raymond James cuts target price to C$3.50 from C$4.25; rating outperform

