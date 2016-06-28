Japan's Renesas wants to stay independent, says chief executive, snubbing Nidec

TOKYO, June 28 Japanese automotive chip maker
Renesas Electronics Corp hopes to stay independent, its
newly appointed chief executive said on Tuesday, spurning an
overture from electronics parts maker Nidec Corp.
Renesas is widely seen as an acquisition target as its top
shareholder the state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan
(INCJ) fund, set up in 2009 to invest in technology companies,
is obliged to sell its 69 percent stake before being dissolved
by 2024.
"We don't want to come under the wing of a certain
manufacturer," Bunsei Kure told a news conference, his first
media appearance after taking the helm of the company on
Tuesday. "We want to be held by a wide range of investors."
Nidec has said it is interested in acquiring Renesas to
become a global auto parts supplier rivalling Germany's Robert
Bosch and Japan's Denso Corp.
Kure said autonomy was crucial in the highly-specialised
field of automotive chips, which help control steering and
enable driver assistance in newer cars.
Rivals such as Infineon Technologies and NXP
Semiconductors NV have been spun off from Siemens AG
and Philips, he said. Sources have said
Infineon was also interested in Renesas.
Kure did not rule out capital alliances with other
chipmakers, however. "It's possible that we will team up within
the semiconductor sector to complement what we lack," he said.
More than $80-billion worth of M&A deals were announced in
the semiconductor industry last year, including NXP's purchase
of Freescale Semiconductor Inc, and ON Semiconductor Corp's
deal for Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
.
Renesas controls nearly 40 percent of the global market for
microcontroller chips used in automobiles, but ceded its top
rank last year in the overall automotive chips market to
Infineon.
