版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 29日 星期三 07:44 BJT

Tokyo bourse suspends Renesas shares after share issuance report

TOKYO Aug 29 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend trading in shares of Renesas Electronics Corp from 8:20 a.m. (2320 GMT) after the Nikkei businesss daily reported that U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co LP would invest 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion) in it through a private placement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐