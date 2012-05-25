UPDATE 1-Renesas planning major fundraising, job cuts-sources

* Plan to exceed reported $630 bln capital raising -sources

* Bloomberg: Renesas to raise $1.3 bln, cut 10,000 jobs

* Loss-making company battling high costs, competition

TOKYO, May 25 Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp is planning a much more extensive restructure than the 50 billion yen ($630 million) capital raising and 6,000 job cuts reported by a Japanese newspaper early this week.

A plan has not been finalised yet, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday, although one added that time was running out for the company, which has racked up heavy losses as it struggles to compete with aggressive foreign rivals.

A spokeswoman for Renesas, the world's largest maker of microcontroller chips for automobiles, said the company had not issued any release on the matter and could not comment.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the company had presented a draft restructuring plan to its workers' union and lenders to raise 100 billion yen in capital and eliminate more than 10,000 jobs, or nearly one-quarter of its workforce.

The report said the plan would be presented to its main shareholders next week, electronics conglomerates Hitachi Ltd , Mitsubishi Electric Corp and NEC Corp , but that it may still change.

High costs, compounded by the strong yen, and fierce competition from nimbler and more aggressive competitors such as South Korea's Samsung Electronics have left Renesas struggling for survival.

It posted a 62.6 billion yen net loss in the financial year to end-March, damaged also by natural disasters in Japan and Thailand that forced it to shut eight factories.

Mitsubishi Electric said early this week that it was prepared, along with the other two main shareholders, to offer support to Renesas.

Renesas has also said it will tie up with Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, with details to be announced at a briefing on Monday.