UPDATE 1-Renesas Electronics to sell unit to Fuji Electric - Nikkei

March 27 Renesas Electronics Corp will sell a microcontroller fabrication facility in Aomori prefecture to Fuji Electric Co for an estimated 5 billion yen ($60.4 million), the Nikkei reported.

The two companies may soon sign an official contract and the Tsugaru plant may change hands by July, the business daily said.

Fuji Electric plans to upgrade equipment at the facility and produce power semiconductors for automobiles, the newspaper reported.

Renesas, which has a nearly 40 percent share of the global automotive microcontrollers market, plans to consolidate. The plant, which currently has 10 domestic facilities wants to retain a smaller number of larger plants, the Nikkei said.