Panasonic: mulling various options for growth strategy in chip business

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
TOKYO Feb 8 Panasonic Corp said on Wednesday the electronics maker is considering various options for its growth strategy in the chip business, but nothing has been decided.
The Nikkei financial daily reported that Panasonic, Renesas Electronics Corp and Fujitsu Ltd have begun discussions toward integrating their chip operations.
Separately, Fujitsu said in a statement that it is looking at various options but no decisions have been made.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.