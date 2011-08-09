UPDATE 3-ReneSola to triple raw material output to cut costs, ADS jump

* Q2 profit $0.02/ADS vs $0.42/ADS year ago

* Rev down 2 pct

* ADS rise 11 pct (Adds conference call details on polysilicon production, outlook; updates shares)

BANGALORE, Aug 9 China's ReneSola Ltd said it will expand its polysilicon production capacity by about three times by next year as the solar wafer producer aims to cut raw material costs, sending its shares up 11 percent.

A recovery in demand for solar products will continue in the third quarter as the Italian market -- the second largest after Germany -- improves, Collins Stewart said.

In May Italy approved a decree that lowers solar power incentives, ending a period of uncertainty that hurt sales at top solar companies.

"We expect to add an additional 5000 mettric tonnes of polysilicon production facilities by the second quarter of 2012 to contribute more internal polysilicon to our wafer production and protect us from volatile polysilicon spot pricing," a company executive said on a conference call with analysts.

Prices for polysilicon, the main raw material in the solar industry, have risen in recent months as supplies remain tight.

To lower the cost of making solar products, companies like JA Solar Holdings and ReneSola have already started in-house production of key raw materials.

ReneSola expects to reduce polysilicon production cost by 12 percent by the end of the year.

ReneSola's American depositary shares (ADS) were trading up 10 percent at $3.04 Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. They had earlier touched a high of $3.07. The shares have shed 75 percent of their value in the last six months.

SOLAR TO SHINE

A number of solar companies like Yingli Green Energy Holding and Trina Solar have indicated that a strong second half will make up for the disappointing first half.

ReneSola, whose core business is wafers rather than solar modules, withdrew its full-year outlook earlier in the day because of a sharp drop in prices.

"Our guidance predicts that things will be better by year-end," a ReneSola executive said.

ReneSola said it will continue to expand its larger business and increase its sales force conservatively.

In July, ReneSola said it is targeting 2 gigawatt of wafer capacity by the end of the year.

ReneSola expects total solar wafer and module shipments of 330 MW-350 MW in the third quarter, up from 295.5 MW in the second quarter.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue at $220-$240 million amid challenging market conditions.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $264.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

April-June net profit attributable to common shareholders fell 95 percent to $1.8 million, or 2 cents per ADS. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Don Sebastian)