UPDATE 1-ReneSola adopts shareholder rights plan

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
Aug 22 ReneSola Ltd said it adopted a shareholders rights plan, which will be exercised if a person or group acquires 15 percent or more of the China-based solar wafer producer's voting securities.
Early last week, the company said it will adopt the plan -- commonly referred to as a poison pill -- but added it is not in response to any specific effort to acquire control of the company.
The rights can also be exercised if a person or group announces a tender offer for 15 percent or more of the voting securities.
The exercise price is set at $20 per right to purchase one ordinary share, the company said.
The company's board of directors will be entitled to redeem the rights at $0.0001 per right at any time before a person or a group acquires 15 percent or more of the securities. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement