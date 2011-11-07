UPDATE 1-ReneSola cuts outlook, gives grim solar view

(Follows alerts)
Nov 7 Solar products producer ReneSola Ltd
cut its third-quarter shipment, sales and margin
outlook, saying weak demand and industry oversupply continued to
affect its business.
The China-based company expects the challenging conditions
in the global solar market to continue till the first quarter of
next year.
For the third quarter, solar wafer and module shipments are
expected to be in the range of 320-330 megawatts (MW), compared
with 330-350 MW previously.
The company lowered its revenue forecast to $185-$195
million, from $220-$240 million.
Gross profit margin is expected to be 5.5-6.5 percent.
