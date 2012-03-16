UPDATE 1-ReneSola posts 4th-qtr loss; sees higher shipments

March 16 ReneSola Ltd posted a fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower module shipments and a weak European market, but the Chinese solar products maker forecast higher shipments in the current quarter.

For the first quarter, the Company expects total solar wafer and module shipments at 400 megawatt (MW) to 420 MW. In the fourth quarter, the company's shipments stood at 339.9 MW.

Fourth-quarter revenue halved to $187.7 million as shipments of modules fell by a fourth. However, wafer shipments were up 10 pct at 245.4 MW.

"The continuing uncertainty surrounding Europe's economy and proposed austerity measures exacerbated the supply-demand situation, negatively impacting our revenues and margins for the quarter," Chief Executive Xianshou Li said in a statement.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $36.7 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with a profit of $61 million, or 34 cents a share, a year ago.

Shares of the company, which have lost 71 percent of their value in the last one year, closed at $2.46 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.