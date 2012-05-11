UPDATE 2-ReneSola's revenue, margin forecast boosts shares

* Sees positive gross margins in Q2
* Sees Q2 rev $200-$220 mln vs est. $175.6 mln
* Q1 loss $0.47/ADS vs est. loss $0.31/ADS
* Q1 rev falls 41 pct
* Shares rise 11 pct before the bell
May 11 Solar products maker ReneSola Ltd
forecast current-quarter revenue ahead of analysts' expectation
and said gross margins will turn positive as costs fall on lower
raw material prices.
The China-based company's shares rose 11 percent to $1.99 in
premarket trade on Friday.
ReneSola, which posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter
loss on weak selling prices, expects revenue of $200 million to
$220 million for the second quarter. Analysts on average were
expecting $175.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company was seeing improved demand in some European
markets, particularly in Germany, a ReneSola executive said on a
conference call.
Germany-based solar companies SMA Solar Technology
and SolarWorld AG earlier this month posted
better-than-expected profits on strong domestic demand.
ReneSola expects second-quarter gross margins to be positive
as panel-making costs will fall more than 5 percent sequentially
to 70 cents per watt, the company said.
In the first quarter, ReneSola's profit margin improved to a
negative 3.8 percent, from a negative 23.1 percent in the fourth
quarter.
The company, which produces polysilicon, wafers and panels,
expects total second-quarter shipments of 460 megawatts (MW) to
480 MW, compared with 466 MW in the first quarter.
First-quarter net loss was $40.2 million, or 47 cents per
American Depository Share (ADS), compared with a profit of $43.3
million, or 49 cents per ADS, last year. Analysts were expecting
a loss of 31 cents.
Revenue fell 41 percent to $211.5 million, but beat
estimates of $177.6 million.