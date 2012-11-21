ReneSola sees lower 3rd-qtr shipments, strong 4th-qtr

Nov 21 Solar products maker ReneSola Ltd
estimated negative margins and lower-than-expected panel
shipments for the third quarter due to weak prices, but the
China-based company said it expects margins to turn positive in
the fourth quarter.
A drop in demand in top market Europe and excess supply
caused by a rapid expansion of capacity has sent prices
plunging, virtually erasing margins across the industry.
Several Chinese solar companies have also been hit by steep
import duties in the United States. ReneSola, however, has said
its solar modules sold in the United States are not subject to
the recently imposed duties as it sources its cells from
countries other than China.
The U.S. tariff applies to solar cells used to make panels.
A number of Chinese companies have started sourcing cells from
outside of China to avoid the duties.
ReneSola said it expects its panel shipments to increase
significantly in the fourth quarter. Third-quarter panel
shipments, however, will be slightly below the company's prior
forecast of between 150 megawatt (MW) and 170 MW.
Renesola said its full-year solar wafer and module shipments
will be closer to the lower end of its forecast of 2.2 gigawatt
(GW) to 2.4 GW.
The company said it expects third-quarter gross margin to be
in the range of negative 17.5 percent to 18.5 percent, compared
with a positive gross margin of 0.6 percent in the second
quarter, after an inventory write-down of about $31.6 million.
ReneSola, which has a market value of about $761.5 million,
is expected to report third-quarter results on Nov. 30.